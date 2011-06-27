  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3923 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Height71.2 in.
Maximum payload2177.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
  • Oak
