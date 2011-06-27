  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4236 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1864.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy
  • Gray
  • Beige
