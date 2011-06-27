  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4645 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Height73.9 in.
Maximum payload1755.0 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Navy
  • Gray
