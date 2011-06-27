  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Length213.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4426 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height72.5 in.
Maximum payload1675.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo
  • Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
