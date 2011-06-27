  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4533 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height72.6 in.
Maximum payload1667.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Black
  • Copper Metallic
