Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4825 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height73.2 in.
Maximum payload1375.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
