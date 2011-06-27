  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 1500
Overview
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length237.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4407 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.1 in.
Maximum payload1793.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Olympic White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Laguna Green Metallic
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 1998 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles