Used 1997 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length217.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload2040.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Smokey Caramel Metallic
  • Black
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
