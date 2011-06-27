  1. Home
Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Tan
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
