Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)544.0/714.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length194.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Black
