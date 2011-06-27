  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sierra 1500
Overview
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Tan
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles