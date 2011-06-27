  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle48.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4014 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload2186.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
