Used 1995 GMC Sierra 1500 Special Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4103 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1997.0 lbs.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
