  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 1500
Overview
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3967 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload2233.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles