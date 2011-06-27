Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4514 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload2086.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
