Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4514 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload2086.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
