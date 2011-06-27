  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 1500
Overview
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length237.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4707 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1893.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles