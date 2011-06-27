  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Sierra 1500 Special Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4239 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1861.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
