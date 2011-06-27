  1. Home
Used 1993 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.6 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length237.0 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
