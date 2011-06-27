  1. Home
Used 1992 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1879.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
