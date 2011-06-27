  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length218.0 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
