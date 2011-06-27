Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Reliable weldon , 12/08/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I used to drive this truck hard every day as a ranch truck. It has been the best performing 1/2 ton 4X4 I have ever owned. There is currently 340000 miles on the original 350 engine, and it still passes CA smog tests with flying colors. The auto tranny has to be rebuilt every 100000mi. Have had electrical problems with lights and the heater controls. Other than that this is a nice truck for the year and money. Report Abuse

Good worker jankord , 10/27/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Even after over ten years on the original engine, I just had to put head gaskets in and adjust the tension on the shift cable. It has over 150,000 miles and it is still going. The white paint is chipping away and has since just a couple years after it was new. Report Abuse

One to keep! like a rock , 03/30/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful It was a lease back, had 116000km on it. At 240000km rebuilt auto tranny. It has 350000km on it now and I have to get the tranny fix. It has been to Oregon. I drove it to the mountains sledding for ten years and never missed a beat. Now I pull my fishing boat and take it hunting every year. Great truck! Report Abuse

all the truck you'll ever need brad bell , 02/27/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful The enviornment is perfect as a guy that works outdoors for a living.-25c it was warm and cosy after a day framing houses on the Manitoba praries same when mid july when the temps. were +35c that air cond. cooled off just right. At work it worked, and it is so pretty you could go to the theater in the evening and the fellas in caddys wished they were driving my GMC. Report Abuse