Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Reliable
I used to drive this truck hard every day as a ranch truck. It has been the best performing 1/2 ton 4X4 I have ever owned. There is currently 340000 miles on the original 350 engine, and it still passes CA smog tests with flying colors. The auto tranny has to be rebuilt every 100000mi. Have had electrical problems with lights and the heater controls. Other than that this is a nice truck for the year and money.
Good worker
Even after over ten years on the original engine, I just had to put head gaskets in and adjust the tension on the shift cable. It has over 150,000 miles and it is still going. The white paint is chipping away and has since just a couple years after it was new.
One to keep!
It was a lease back, had 116000km on it. At 240000km rebuilt auto tranny. It has 350000km on it now and I have to get the tranny fix. It has been to Oregon. I drove it to the mountains sledding for ten years and never missed a beat. Now I pull my fishing boat and take it hunting every year. Great truck!
all the truck you'll ever need
The enviornment is perfect as a guy that works outdoors for a living.-25c it was warm and cosy after a day framing houses on the Manitoba praries same when mid july when the temps. were +35c that air cond. cooled off just right. At work it worked, and it is so pretty you could go to the theater in the evening and the fellas in caddys wished they were driving my GMC.
1991 gmc sierra reliability
No serious problems except the brakes which a lot of problems with the ABS and internal failures of the front brake hoses that failed internally.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500
Related Used 1991 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner