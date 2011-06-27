  1. Home
Used 1990 GMC Sierra 1500 SLX Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Sierra 1500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1336.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length212.6 in.
Width76.4 in.
