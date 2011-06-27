Skip to main content
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic single-speedyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity13,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,980 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
SLT Preferred Package +$1,070
X31 Off-Road Package +$850
Texas Edition SLT Premium Plus Package +$6,145
GMC Protection Package +$385
Technology Package +$2,075
SLT Premium Package +$3,045
SLT Convenience Package +$1,445
X31 Off-Road and Protection Package +$2,525
Cargo Convenience Package +$535
Texas Edition SLT Premium Package +$3,045
Max Trailering Package +$850
AcknowledgementCwm technology package requires trailering mirrors +N/A
SLT Premium Plus Package +$6,145
Snow Plow Prep Package +$400
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storage +$285
Console-Mounted Safe +$325
Console Insert Organizer Tray +$75
Heated Second Row Outboard Seats +$200
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
Credit - Not Equipped w/Digital Climate Temperature, Display Knobs +-$20
Premium Front Floor Liners +$130
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
22" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$2,995
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$830
Red Illuminated Front GMC Emblemyes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$700
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
22" 6-Spoke Low-Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accents +$2,995
Wheel Locks +$85
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$1,400
22" 5-Spoke Dark Silver Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Accents +$2,995
Cargo Tie-Downs +$110
Chrome Assist Steps +$700
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$695
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
22" High Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$260
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels +$3,195
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
Dimensions
Bed Length6'7”
Curb weight5,080 lbs.
Gross weight7,000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height75.4 in.
Length241.3 in.
Maximum payload1,980 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity13,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle49.5 ft.
Wheel base157.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
265/65R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
