Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
  4. 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
  5. Specs & Features

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
More about the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,100 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,980 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
GMC Protection Package +$385
Technology Package +$1,875
Cargo Convenience Package +$535
Denali Premium Packageyes
Denali Reserve Package +$5,810
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storage +$285
Console-Mounted Safe +$325
Console Insert Organizer Tray +$75
Heated Second Row Outboard Seats +$200
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
Premium Front Floor Liners +$130
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Kityes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
22" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$2,995
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$830
Red Illuminated Front GMC Emblemyes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$700
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
22" 6-Spoke Low-Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accents +$2,995
Denali Illumination Package +$960
Wheel Locks +$85
22" 5-Spoke Dark Silver Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Accents +$2,995
Cargo Tie-Downs +$110
275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$695
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
22" High Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$260
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels +$3,195
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
Dimensions
Dimensions
Bed Length6'7”
Curb weight5,080 lbs.
Gross weight7,000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height75.4 in.
Length241.3 in.
Maximum payload1,980 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,100 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle50.2 ft.
Wheel base157.0 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Hunter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Walnut/Dark Ash Grey, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/60R20 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates