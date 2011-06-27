Skip to main content
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)456.0/528.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque348 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity11,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,060 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Preferred Package +$995
GMC Protection Package +$385
ProGrade Trailering System +$490
Max Trailering Package +$1,125
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storage +$285
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
Credit - Not Equipped w/Digital Climate Temperature, Display Knobs +-$20
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
265/65R18SL All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tires +$350
275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$830
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$700
Standard Tailgateyes
LT265/70R17C All Terrain Blackwall Tires +$395
265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
18" x 8.5" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accents +$300
Wheel Locks +$85
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$1,700
Cargo Tie-Downs +$110
Chrome Assist Steps +$700
265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$695
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$345
Dimensions
Bed Length5'10”
Curb weight4,700 lbs.
Gross weight6,800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height75.5 in.
Length231.7 in.
Maximum payload2,060 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity11,200 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Wheel base147.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
