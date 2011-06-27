2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/20 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|408.0/480.0 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|348 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|8,800 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,040 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Credit - Not Equipped w/Digital Climate Temperature, Display Knobs
|+-$20
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|+$200
|Bedside Storage Boxes
|+$1,195
|Dimensions
|Bed Length
|5'10”
|Curb weight
|4,920 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|75.5 in.
|Length
|231.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|2,040 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8,800 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|81.2 in.
|Turning circle
|46.9 ft.
|Wheel base
|147.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|275/60R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
