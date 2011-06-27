Skip to main content
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited AT4 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Range in miles (cty/hwy)480.0/552.0 mi.
Engine
direct injection (diesel)yes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower277 hp @ 3,750 rpm
Torque460 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,540 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Technology Package +$2,075
AT4 Preferred Package +$1,420
AT4 Premium Package +$2,905
Cargo Convenience Package +$535
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storage +$285
Console-Mounted Safe +$325
Console Insert Organizer Tray +$75
Heated Second Row Outboard Seats +$200
AT4 All-Weather Floor Liners +$275
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Kityes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$830
Red Illuminated Front GMC Emblemyes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$700
20" x 9.0" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Carbon Grey Metallic Accents +$800
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
Black Sport Step +$995
AT4 High Clearance Step +$1,095
Wheel Locks +$85
Cargo Tie-Downs +$110
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$695
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$260
LT265/60R20 MT Blackwall Goodyear Wrangler Territory Tiresyes
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
Dimensions
Bed Length6'7”
Curb weight5,530 lbs.
Gross weight7,000 lbs.
Ground clearance10.7 in.
Height78.2 in.
Length241.3 in.
Maximum payload1,540 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle49.5 ft.
Wheel base157.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Kalahari Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
