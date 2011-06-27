Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
  4. 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited
  5. Specs & Features

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Pro Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)532.0/616.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque348 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,900 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,280 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Convenience Package +$1,735
GMC Protection Package +$310
Sierra Value Package +$1,630
Trailering Package +$395
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering +$100
SiriusXM Radio +$100
All-Weather Floor Liner +$130
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet +$225
OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capable +$175
10-Way Power Seat Adjuster w/Power Lumbar +$290
Cruise Control +$225
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
vinylyes
Front head room43.1 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.1 in.
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Kityes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
LED Cargo Area Lighting +$125
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
Black Semi-Gloss Rear Bumperyes
LT265/70R17C All Terrain Blackwall Tires +$395
GMC MultiPro Tailgate +$595
Pickup Box Delete +-$720
17" x 8" 6-Spoke Bright Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$350
18" x 8.5" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accents +$650
LT265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$335
Cargo Tie-Downs +$110
265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Black Assist Step +$440
Bedside Storage Boxes +$1,195
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
Black Semi-Gloss Front Bumperyes
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$490
Dimensions
Bed Length8'2”
Curb weight4,490 lbs.
Gross weight6,800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height75.6 in.
Length229.6 in.
Maximum payload2,280 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity9,900 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Turning circle44.7 ft.
Wheel base139.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Brownstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/70R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
