Cash Offers(5 available)Show details
- $1,500 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 04/04/2022
- $1,750 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 04/04/2022
- $250 Lender - Expires 04/04/2022
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
Loyalty for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 04/04/2022
Loyalty for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,750
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 04/04/2022
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 03/01/2022
- End
- 04/04/2022
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details NOTE: Effective November 2, 2021 through November 30, 2021 ONLY, All Discharged veterans regardless of their discharge date are eligible for this program.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 04/04/2022
- Alternative APR - Expires 04/04/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 03/01/2022 04/04/2022
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for details.
Special APR Month term Start End 3.29% 84 03/01/2022 04/04/2022 2.79% 36 03/01/2022 04/04/2022 2.79% 60 03/01/2022 04/04/2022 2.79% 48 03/01/2022 04/04/2022 2.79% 72 03/01/2022 04/04/2022 3.04% 75 03/01/2022 04/04/2022
