2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab

What’s new

  • The Limited is a continuation of the old Sierra 1500
  • It's being sold alongside the redesigned Sierra
  • Reduced configurations compared to last year
  • Part of third Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 acceleration and towing ability
  • Front seats are comfortable for long drives
  • Cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds
  • Limited features and configurations compared to all-new model
  • Ride quality isn't as smooth as that of other trucks
  • Mediocre-quality cabin materials
MSRP Starting at
$35,100
Save as much as $9,145
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab pricing

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Sierra 1500 Denali

msrp 

$54,700
starting price
See All Trims
GMC.com
Which Sierra 1500 Limited does Edmunds recommend?

Selecting a trim for a pickup is typically an arduous task, but not for this one. There are only two trims available for the Sierra 1500 Limited. Cost-conscious shoppers will gravitate toward the base trim, but we think it's worth stepping up to the SLE for its additional basics, creature comforts and access to options. From there, select the SLE Value package for a power seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is not the all-new Sierra that debuted this year. Instead, the Sierra 1500 Limited is the last of the outgoing Sierra generation. Yes, it's the old truck, and it's sold alongside the new one.

It may seem strange, but this practice is fairly established among certain manufacturers. The upside for shoppers is price — the Sierra 1500 Limited is less costly than the all-new Sierra. And because the new Sierra is not a hugely different truck, the Sierra 1500 Limited actually represents a significant value.

The biggest catch is that the Sierra 1500 Limited is, well, limited to just one cab and bed configuration (double cab and standard bed) with one engine and transmission combination. Furthermore, it's offered in just two trim levels, and both are at the bottom of the range. It's available with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, though.

If a double cab suits your needs and you're not too picky about needing a long list of creature comforts, the Sierra 1500 Limited is a fine way to save some coin.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited models

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is available only as a double cab with a standard bed, with or without four-wheel drive. There are just two trim levels: base and SLE. All Sierra 1500 Limited pickups are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 (355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque) and are equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Base Sierra 1500 Limiteds are bare-bones vehicles. Standard equipment is sparse, and options are minimal. For instance, consider that floor mats are optional. However, the base trim does include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a trailer hitch and 2-inch receiver, four-pin and seven-pin connectors, and an automatic locking rear differential. Standard equipment also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, USB ports, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker audio system. Option packages are limited to the Sierra Convenience package and Elevation Edition, though other stand-alone options are available.

SLE trim adds a variety of basic comforts such as LED bed lighting, floor mats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio controls, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and an 8-inch touchscreen. It also adds aluminum wheels in place of the base steel wheels, switches the mirrors and door handles from black to the body color, and upsizes the instrument cluster display to a 4.2-inch color unit in place of the base 3.5-inch monochromatic one. On 4WD trucks, the transfer case is of the automatic variety on SLE trim, instead of the manual floor-mounted shifter-equipped transfer case in base trim Sierra Limiteds.

What's more, SLE trim grants access to a range of option packages such as the SLE Value package, the cosmetic Black Pack and an off-road-oriented Suspension package.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The comments in this review are based on our full tests of the GMC Sierra Denali (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD) and the related Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab Short Bed (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-8-inch bed).

NOTE: Since these tests were conducted in 2017, the GMC Sierra 1500 has become the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, which entails a narrower powertrain choice and limited configurations. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, however.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The 5.3-liter V8 is certainly a strong motor, and braking performance is good in this segment, but the Silverado's responsiveness and handling leave something to be desired. Competitors do it better.

Acceleration

The pedal is poorly tuned and has a detent at the bottom of travel before you hit full throttle, presumably for fuel economy. Put the hammer down and the Sierra goes, but it's not the most satisfying engine in the class.

Braking

Around town, the Sierra's brakes are friendly and capable. Panic-braking tests revealed a confident, stable truck with little dive. It's impressive for its size, though braking distances were a little on the long side at 141 feet. GMC offers a brake upgrade, which is a curious option we've never tested.

Steering

Pinpoint accuracy and feedback are not its strong suits. Like the brakes, the steering is easy and gives you enough confidence to pilot this truck around town. Though it's accurate enough, the weighting never changes, leaving the driver feeling wholly disconnected from the front wheels.

Handling

The Sierra gets easily unsettled by midcorner bumps and has a lot of body roll due to its considerable weight. This truck does not maintain its composure well.

Drivability

The massive torque from the V8 does a good job of getting you off the line but only when you nail the accelerator. Otherwise, the throttle feels somewhat ponderous at times, and the transmission can be clunky and hard-shifting.

Off-road

Four-wheel drive, relatively high ground clearance, and decent approach and departure angles make the Sierra pretty capable off-road. But its sheer size means it won't be getting into many tight spaces.

Comfort

The Sierra has the basics down with decent ride control, comfortable seats, and low road and wind noise. The climate control system also failed to keep the cabin cool during a stint in extreme heat.

Seat comfort

While the seats are wide and accommodating, they aren't particularly special. There's little support offered for anything other than highway cruising. The seats do benefit from being both heated and cooled.

Ride comfort

Ride comfort is acceptable on the highway for those used to a traditional truck ride, but there's still more movement from the rear axle than you'll get in the new Silverado or the Ram 1500.

Noise & vibration

The cabin is generally well-isolated from tire and wind noise, even over rough roads. The exhaust noise is a subdued burble, and wind noise is minimal considering the shape and size of the truck. Vibrations could only be felt through the steering wheel on rougher roads.

Climate control

The functionality of the controls is hard to fault, but we found the airflow and performance in hot weather to be subpar. The driver's air vent placement is poor, delivering most of the air to your hands. During one stint in 95-plus degree heat, the Sierra was unable to cool the cabin adequately.

Interior

Most of the interior is a study on how to do a truck interior correctly. The switches are big and easy to use, access is good, and there's plenty of space. Some options proved to be more annoying than helpful, and the inexplicable misalignment of the center of the steering wheel is a nagging annoyance.

Ease of use

There are no real ergonomic gaffes in the Sierra Limited. Most controls fall readily to hand. The exceptions are the unusually small power rear window and sunroof rocker switches located on the headliner-mounted console. The screens and menus are clear and easy to navigate.

Getting in/getting out

The usually easy entry into a Sierra is upset by the optional power step rails. The truck isn't high enough to make them of any use to passengers over 5 feet 5, and their auto deployment caught out many a taller driver. Curiously, a driver's front roof pillar grab handle is optional at this price.

Driving position

Twelve-way power seats, adjustable pedals and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel make it easy to get situated, but the off-center steering column spoils the driving position. You either lean against the door to center the wheel in your chest or accept the mildly infuriating misalignment.

Roominess

As with any full-size crew-cab truck, there's ample room for both front and rear passengers. Up front, hiproom and shoulder room are generous, and rear passengers will find no room to complain about space.

Visibility

All in all, the Sierra Limited has good visibility. Even with the big square hood, the only sight-line restrictions come from the large base of the front roof pillars and the much-too-small outside rearview mirrors. The backup camera is clear and has a good field of vision.

Quality

At first glance, the build quality is up to par with that of other luxury trucks in the segment. But upon closer inspection, the notion of anything being very luxurious disappears. Many interior plastics feel similar to those on the back of a television, and the fake wood trim is a poor choice.

Utility

If you can't haul a lot or store a lot, you're not doing the full-size truck game right. The Sierra Denali excels at both and proves useful for personal and professional needs.

Small-item storage

Like any good full-size truck, there's a ton of space inside the Sierra. The center console has room for cans, oversize drink bottles, multiple phones and a laptop. There's plentiful door pocket storage as well, but door pockets are all the rear passengers will get.

Cargo space

The 5-foot-9 short bed came lined and proved easy to access. Intrusions from wheelwells are minimal, and the bed height isn't as high as that of some other trucks in this class. Rear bumper steps are a help, as are the power side steps, which can be adjusted to aid front-of-the-bed access.

Child safety seat accommodation

The LATCH anchors are easy to get to, and with the power side steps deployed, reaching in to hook up a car seat is much easier on your back.

Technology

While it's aesthetically pleasing and has a simple layout upfront, Chevrolet's MyLink system isn't our favorite. OnStar's included Wi-Fi is a strong point, though. There are no accident avoidance tech features available.

Smartphone integration

Whether pairing via Bluetooth or connecting through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, connecting a device is straightforward. Once a Wi-Fi connection is established, the truck automatically connects to your device upon startup.

Voice control

The GMC's voice controls could prove frustrating from time to time, and with many controls so close at hand, they're almost unnecessary. Of course, both the Apple and Android options are available and have better voice recognition.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$39,100
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$43,700
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
    4dr Double Cab SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$35,100
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    SLE 4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
    SLE 4dr Double Cab SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$40,300
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Sierra 1500 Limited safety features:

    OnStar
    Assists in many types of situations via an on-call representative. OnStar will contact you when it detects an emergency.
    Electronic Stability Control
    Helps to keep the truck from sliding excessively in slippery conditions and attempts to correct its trajectory.
    Teen Driver
    Provides for customizable vehicle settings to monitor and accommodate a beginner driver's skill set.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. the competition

    GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD

    The Sierra 2500HD offers a big boost in towing and hauling capability over the Sierra 1500 Limited. Plus, it's available in more configurations. However, the ride quality of the 2500HD is much busier than that of the 1500 Limited, and the steering is heavier and less precise. Stick with the 1500 Limited if your needs don't require the burliness of the 2500HD.

    Compare GMC Sierra 1500 Limited & GMC Sierra 2500HD features

    GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. Ram 1500

    The Ram 1500, which is currently Edmunds' top-ranked half-ton pickup on the market, oozes competence. It's superior even to the all-new Sierra. The Ram's coil-spring rear suspension pays dividends in refinement and provides for the option of air springs, too. Compared to the Sierra 1500 Limited, the Ram is more spacious and quieter, has a better ride and offers far more features. The Ram 1500 is priced competitively, too.

    Compare GMC Sierra 1500 Limited & Ram 1500 features

    GMC Sierra 1500 Limited vs. Toyota Tundra

    The oldest truck in the segment, the Tundra is outclassed when it comes to ride quality, features and fuel economy. Its base engine is decent but doesn't stand out. The Tundra is, however, value-priced and offered in many more configurations than the Sierra 1500 Limited. The Tundra moved the game on when it was introduced a decade ago, but it hasn't kept pace with the competition in the meantime.

    Compare GMC Sierra 1500 Limited & Toyota Tundra features

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Sierra 1500 Limited fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sierra 1500 Limited gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 1500 Limited. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited:

    Is the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 1500 Limited. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 1500 Limited's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?

    The least-expensive 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,100.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,100
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,700
    • 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $35,100
    • SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,300
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500 Limited?

    If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, the next question is, which Sierra 1500 Limited model is right for you? Sierra 1500 Limited variants include 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sierra 1500 Limited models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited

    2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab Overview

    The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab is offered in the following styles: 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, SLE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab?

    2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,150. The average price paid for a new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $9,145 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $9,145 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,006.

    The average savings for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 17.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cabs are available in my area?

    2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 8 new 2019 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $50,175 and mileage as low as 6 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,942 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Sierra 1500 Limited for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,461.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,954.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab and all available trim types: SLE, Base, SLE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Extended Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out GMC lease specials

