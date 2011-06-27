  1. Home
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Sierra 1500 Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5573 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1527 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length229.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Mineral Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/65R18 112S tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles