Used 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Engine Type
|Hybrid
Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
Cylinders
|V8
Combined MPG
|21
Total Seating
|5
Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|520.0/598.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|41.5 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|Rear head room
|40.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|65.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Power Glass Sunroof
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|Front track
|68.1 in.
|Curb weight
|5791 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7300 lbs.
|Angle of approach
|15.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1509 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.1 degrees
|Length
|229.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.1 in.
|Height
|73.7 in.
|Wheel base
|143.5 in.
|Width
|80.0 in.
|Rear track
|67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|P265/65R18 112S tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,990
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
