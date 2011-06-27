  1. Home
Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Sierra 1500 Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating656
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
on demand 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/23 mpg20/23 mpg20/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.0/598.0 mi.520.0/598.0 mi.520.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.26.0 gal.26.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
cylinder deactivationyesyesyes
Torque367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm367 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 5100 rpm332 hp @ 5100 rpm332 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.47.2 ft.47.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesnoyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesno
Bose premium brand speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryesnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
premium clothyesnoyes
Front head room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyesnoyes
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
bucket front seatsnoyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
leathernoyesno
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
6 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Rear head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.65.5 in.65.5 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Front License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroof w/Express Opennoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Front track68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Curb weight5781 lbs.5781 lbs.5548 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.7300 lbs.7100 lbs.
Angle of approach15.5 degrees15.5 degrees15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1519 lbs.1519 lbs.1553 lbs.
Angle of departure23.1 degrees23.1 degrees22.8 degrees
Length229.9 in.229.9 in.229.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.5900 lbs.6100 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.9.1 in.9.0 in.
Height73.7 in.73.7 in.73.8 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.143.5 in.143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
chrome-clad wheel coversyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyesno
P265/65R18 112S tiresyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Starting MSRP
$48,575
Starting MSRP
$39,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
