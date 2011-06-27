Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,830
|$21,697
|$25,202
|Clean
|$15,863
|$20,439
|$23,701
|Average
|$13,929
|$17,922
|$20,699
|Rough
|$11,995
|$15,406
|$17,697
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,859
|$19,156
|$22,251
|Clean
|$14,005
|$18,045
|$20,925
|Average
|$12,298
|$15,823
|$18,275
|Rough
|$10,590
|$13,601
|$15,624
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,868
|$17,880
|$20,768
|Clean
|$13,071
|$16,843
|$19,531
|Average
|$11,477
|$14,769
|$17,057
|Rough
|$9,884
|$12,695
|$14,583
Estimated values
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,852
|$20,437
|$23,738
|Clean
|$14,941
|$19,252
|$22,324
|Average
|$13,120
|$16,881
|$19,496
|Rough
|$11,298
|$14,511
|$16,669