Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,585
|$16,756
|$19,527
|Clean
|$11,797
|$15,697
|$18,260
|Average
|$10,221
|$13,577
|$15,725
|Rough
|$8,644
|$11,458
|$13,190
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HA (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,691
|$15,566
|$18,139
|Clean
|$10,959
|$14,581
|$16,962
|Average
|$9,495
|$12,613
|$14,607
|Rough
|$8,030
|$10,644
|$12,253
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,434
|$17,888
|$20,845
|Clean
|$12,593
|$16,756
|$19,492
|Average
|$10,910
|$14,494
|$16,786
|Rough
|$9,227
|$12,232
|$14,080
Estimated values
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/3HB (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,270
|$19,000
|$22,141
|Clean
|$13,376
|$17,799
|$20,704
|Average
|$11,589
|$15,396
|$17,830
|Rough
|$9,801
|$12,993
|$14,956