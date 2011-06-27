  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500 Classic
  4. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sierra 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,755
See Sierra 1500 Classic Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,755
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,755
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,755
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,755
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,755
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,755
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,755
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,755
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,755
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,755
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,755
Front track65.0 in.
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9900 lbs.
Curb weight5284 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height75.0 in.
Maximum payload1716 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,755
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter, leather
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, leather
  • Pewter, leather
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,755
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,755
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,755
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Classic Inventory

Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles