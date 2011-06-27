  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500 Classic
  4. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sierra 1500 Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,915
See Sierra 1500 Classic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,915
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,915
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,915
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,915
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,915
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4760 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload1440 lbs.
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Length220.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base134 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Fire Red/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White/Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Summit White/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic/Steel Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter, leather
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, leather
  • Pewter, leather
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,915
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,915
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,915
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Classic Inventory

Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles