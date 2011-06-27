  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Classic SLE1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.9 in.
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4634 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach31.1 degrees
Maximum payload1766 lbs.
Angle of departure31.9 degrees
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base133 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
