Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. 2022 GMC Savana
  5. Cost to Own

2022 GMC Savana Cost to Own

More about the 2022 Savana
More about the 2022 Savana

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Savana Van

LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Data for 2022 Savana Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is not available.

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2022 Savana 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 GMC Savana in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 GMC Savana info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates