Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,907
|$26,469
|$29,664
|Clean
|$23,509
|$26,031
|$29,155
|Average
|$22,714
|$25,154
|$28,137
|Rough
|$21,918
|$24,278
|$27,120
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,987
|$24,343
|$27,282
|Clean
|$21,622
|$23,940
|$26,814
|Average
|$20,890
|$23,134
|$25,878
|Rough
|$20,159
|$22,328
|$24,942
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,434
|$27,052
|$30,318
|Clean
|$24,027
|$26,604
|$29,798
|Average
|$23,215
|$25,708
|$28,758
|Rough
|$22,402
|$24,813
|$27,718
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,884
|$27,551
|$30,877
|Clean
|$24,470
|$27,094
|$30,347
|Average
|$23,642
|$26,182
|$29,288
|Rough
|$22,814
|$25,270
|$28,228
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,358
|$25,861
|$28,982
|Clean
|$22,969
|$25,432
|$28,484
|Average
|$22,192
|$24,576
|$27,490
|Rough
|$21,415
|$23,720
|$26,496
Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,351
|$25,853
|$28,974
|Clean
|$22,962
|$25,425
|$28,477
|Average
|$22,186
|$24,569
|$27,483
|Rough
|$21,409
|$23,712
|$26,489