2019 GMC Savana Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,907$26,469$29,664
Clean$23,509$26,031$29,155
Average$22,714$25,154$28,137
Rough$21,918$24,278$27,120
2019 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,987$24,343$27,282
Clean$21,622$23,940$26,814
Average$20,890$23,134$25,878
Rough$20,159$22,328$24,942
2019 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,434$27,052$30,318
Clean$24,027$26,604$29,798
Average$23,215$25,708$28,758
Rough$22,402$24,813$27,718
2019 GMC Savana LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,884$27,551$30,877
Clean$24,470$27,094$30,347
Average$23,642$26,182$29,288
Rough$22,814$25,270$28,228
2019 GMC Savana LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,358$25,861$28,982
Clean$22,969$25,432$28,484
Average$22,192$24,576$27,490
Rough$21,415$23,720$26,496
2019 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,351$25,853$28,974
Clean$22,962$25,425$28,477
Average$22,186$24,569$27,483
Rough$21,409$23,712$26,489
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,622 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,940 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
