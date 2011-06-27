  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2017 GMC Savana
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 GMC Savana LT 2500 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Savana
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,965
See Savana Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,965
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Cold Climate Packageyes
Smokers Packageyes
Preferred Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,965
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Front and rear air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,965
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Auxiliary Heat Generatoryes
AM/FM Stereo w/USB Portyes
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjusteryes
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Inside Rearview Mirror with Rear Vision Camera Displayyes
Electric Rear Window Defoggeryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/Satellite Radioyes
Color Touch Nav Radio w/ IntelliLinkyes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjusteryes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,965
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,965
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68.6 in.
rear heater unityes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Equipment Accessory Wiring Junction Blockyes
Rear Park Assistyes
7 Lead Trailer Wiring Harnessyes
Outside Heated Power-adjustable w/ Single Pane Glassyes
Passenger-Side Sliding Dooryes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Dual-Note High and Low Hornyes
Electric Exterior Mirrorsyes
16" Painted White Wheelsyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Antenna Kityes
Body-Colored Rear Halo Trimyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Maximum cargo capacity216.2 cu.ft.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Curb weight6108 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place92.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height83.9 in.
Maximum payload2470 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Exterior Colors
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Cardinal Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,965
painted steel wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,965
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Savana Inventory

Related Used 2017 GMC Savana LT 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles