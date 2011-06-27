Used 2015 GMC Savana LT 3500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Smokers Packageyes
Preferred Equipment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AM/FM Stereo w/USB Portyes
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjusteryes
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Electric Rear Window Defoggeryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/Satellite Radioyes
8-Passenger Seatingyes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjusteryes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68.6 in.
rear heater unityes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpersyes
Rear Park Assistyes
Electric Exterior Mirrorsyes
Trailer Wiringyes
Passenger-Side Sliding Dooryes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Body-Colored Rear Halo Trimyes
Antenna Kityes
Dual-Note High and Low Hornyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity216.2 cu.ft.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9700 lbs.
Curb weight6087 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place92.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height83.7 in.
Maximum payload3491 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
