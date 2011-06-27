Used 2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Savana Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|12
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|341.0/527.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|49.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Base Equipment Group
|yes
|Smokers Package
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|2 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Bluetooth for Phone
|yes
|Electric Rear Window Defogger
|yes
|Remote Keyless Entry
|yes
|Vinyl Visors
|yes
|Auxiliary Lighting
|yes
|Auxiliary Rear Heater
|yes
|8-Passenger Seating
|yes
|Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
|yes
|Carpet Floor Covering
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/USB Port
|yes
|Power Windows Delete
|yes
|6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
|yes
|Audio System w/Navigation
|yes
|AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/Satellite Radio
|yes
|Deluxe Console
|yes
|Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seats
|yes
|Rear Air Conditioning
|yes
|6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
|yes
|Outside Temperature Display
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|65.5 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|68.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Rear Park Assist
|yes
|Passenger-Side Sliding Door
|yes
|Molded Assist Steps
|yes
|Dual-Note High and Low Horn
|yes
|Front and Rear Chrome Bumpers
|yes
|Chrome Center Cap Wheel Trim
|yes
|Electric Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Trailer Wiring
|yes
|16" Painted White Wheels
|yes
|Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment
|yes
|Body-Colored Rear Halo Trim
|yes
|Antenna Kit
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Maximum cargo capacity
|216.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|224.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|9700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6087 lbs.
|Gross weight
|9600 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|92.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.1 in.
|Height
|83.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|3491 lbs.
|Wheel base
|135.0 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|LT245/75R E tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Savana
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,485
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic