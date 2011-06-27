  1. Home
Used 2015 GMC Savana LS 3500 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Savana
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,485
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,485
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Base Equipment Groupyes
Smokers Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,485
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Electric Rear Window Defoggeryes
Remote Keyless Entryyes
Vinyl Visorsyes
Auxiliary Lightingyes
Auxiliary Rear Heateryes
8-Passenger Seatingyes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Carpet Floor Coveringyes
AM/FM Stereo w/USB Portyes
Power Windows Deleteyes
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjusteryes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/Satellite Radioyes
Deluxe Consoleyes
Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Air Conditioningyes
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjusteryes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,485
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Rear Park Assistyes
Passenger-Side Sliding Dooryes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Dual-Note High and Low Hornyes
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpersyes
Chrome Center Cap Wheel Trimyes
Electric Exterior Mirrorsyes
Trailer Wiringyes
16" Painted White Wheelsyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Body-Colored Rear Halo Trimyes
Antenna Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Maximum cargo capacity216.2 cu.ft.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9700 lbs.
Curb weight6087 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place92.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height83.7 in.
Maximum payload3491 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,485
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,485
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Savana Inventory

