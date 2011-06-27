Used 2008 GMC Savana LS 3500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower323 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Rear center lap beltyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity217.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight6009 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place204.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3591 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
