Used 2002 GMC Savana 2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle50.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room68.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity316.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight5985 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place77.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2615 lbs.
Length238.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7300 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height82.2 in.
Wheel base155 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.6 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
