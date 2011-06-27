Used 2001 GMC Savana 1500 SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|372/496 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Torque
|330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|VCR
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|63.8 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Rear head room
|39 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Length
|218.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6400 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5062 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7100 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.2 in.
|Height
|79.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|2038 lbs.
|Wheel base
|135 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|P235/75R15 tires
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,005
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
