  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2001 GMC Savana
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 GMC Savana 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Savana
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,834
See Savana Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,834
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,834
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,834
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,834
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,834
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Length218.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Curb weight4639 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height79.4 in.
Maximum payload2461 lbs.
Wheel base135 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Summit White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Green Pearl
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,834
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,834
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Savana Inventory

Related Used 2001 GMC Savana 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles