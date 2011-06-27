Used 2000 GMC Savana Van Consumer Reviews
If you get one its for the long haul
Pros: Great Horsepower, and durability. The van had been in 3 fenderbenders and only had scratches. Great for bad weather and loads. Don't get is confused with a 1/2 ton capacity van. Cons: very thin window glass, bad sound proofing, hollow doors other than front doors. Engine pings (the owners manual says it's OK if it does, but anyone that knows engines knows thats a load of crap, especially for a engine that only has 24000 miles. Sensitive to roll and yaw when loaded down (high center of gravity).
The Family Cruiser
We have owned our GMC Savana for almost five years now. The van is always a pleasure to drive. I have a large family and we designed the van to meet our needs. The van was the first extended van the conversion company created. It sets nine, six captain chairs and a fold down bench in the back. The van glides down the highway and has had only one recent mechanical problem. The sending unit in the gas tank went bad. My only interior problem has been the interior panels on the back door staying in place when they are closed. My everyday MPG is about 12.5 and trips are between 14.5 to 16. I believe thats very good for a 1 ton extended van fully loaded with a large cargo carrier on top.
My 2000 Savana Conversion
So far so good with this van. It is a big vehicle and sits high off the road. I have the 5.0 ltr motor which gives it decent power. A little noisy when you punch it to merge with fast traffic. Brakes are spongy but work when required. It is great if you have lots of kids. It seats 6 people very nicely. Very roomy and the heater is great. Good handling but tends to pull in high winds. It is a highway cruiser vehicle however, it handles nicely in town. Gas mileage is great. I like it a lot. I am glad I bought it. GMC makes a good quality vehicle which is why I bought this make of van. I have not yet drove it in deep snow which will be the real test for handling.
