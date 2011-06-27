  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Savana G2500 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower245 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle53.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length238.8 in.
Curb weight5844 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height81.1 in.
Maximum payload2756.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Navy
